An Giang Province strives to become major marine economic hub

As of January 12, Head of the Party Central Committee's Policy and Strategy Commission Nguyen Thanh Nghi worked with the Standing Committee of the An Giang Provincial Party Committee at Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, An Giang Province.

The working session primarily reviewed Resolution No. 05-NQ/TW and discussed solutions and action plans to achieve double-digit growth targets for the 2026-2030 period.

In his remarks, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized that An Giang must strengthen its planning work in close alignment with regional and national master plans, viewing planning as a key tool for mobilizing and allocating resources effectively in line with market signals.

Head of the Central Committee's Policy and Strategy Commission Nguyen Thanh Nghi delivers his speech at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Nam Khoi)

Additionally, the province must fully identify and effectively exploit its strategic location, open development space and unique potential following the merger to create a breakthrough.

Economic restructuring toward modernity and sustainability remains the core task. Investment flows should be directed toward high-value, sustainable support industries and priority sectors, such as green technology, high-quality aviation logistics, agriculture, and marine biotechnology, alongside the development of new growth drivers from the green, circular, health, and low-carbon economy.

Regarding strategic infrastructure, the leader of the Policy and Strategy Commission proposed prioritizing the implementation of key projects that connect regions to open up new development spaces; promoting the development of the marine economy; and striving to make An Giang a major marine economic center of the region.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong