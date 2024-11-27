An Giang hosts conference in HCMC to call for investment, promotes tourism

The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang organized a conference to introduce the province's investment potential and promote its typical products in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26.

Visitors visit Ba Chua Xu Temple in Chau Doc City, An Giang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People's Committee Ho Van Mung, and Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People's Council Le Van Nung.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People's Committee Ho Van Mung said that the locality is focusing on key sectors including agricultural economics, tourism development, and border trade from now until 2030, with a vision toward 2050. The province is expected to be developed into a rice and freshwater fisheries center in the Mekong Delta region.

Local specialities of An Giang Province are displayed at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, An Giang Province needs to promote trade activities with neighboring provinces, especially calling for investment in Ho Chi Minh City, the leading economic hub in the Southern region, to develop its economy and society. In addition, the locality should create favorable conditions for investors, businesses, and international organizations to learn about its preferential mechanisms, policies, and investment environment.

On this occasion, An Giang Province has selected more than 60 key projects in various sectors, such as transport infrastructure, commerce, services, and tourism, to invite strategic investors.

The brocade weaving craft of Cham ethnic people is present at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the report by the An Giang Provincial People's Committee, as of November 7, 2024, a total of 1,061 businesses have entered the market in the province, presenting an increase of 8.49 percent compared to previous periods. In terms of foreign direct investment (FDI), the province currently has 36 FDI projects with a total registered investment capital of US$261 million and a total implemented capital of US$178 million, creating jobs for 16,800 workers.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh