All ready for official commercial operation of Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien Metro Line

Metro Line No. 1, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Suoi Tien Theme Park, is set to commence commercial operation on December 22, which is considered a milestone marking the advance in Ho Chi Minh City’s public transport system.

The reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper experienced throughout the journey of Metro Line No.1 to acknowledge the final preparations for its official operating day.

Modern and seamless

Throughout the latest experience for the journey from Ben Thanh underground station, located at September 23 Park, opposite Ben Thanh Market, the SGGP Newspaper’s reporters saw a large and modern space at the underground station, with the highlight of lotus-shaped skylight that brings natural light into underground space.

The place is likely to become a popular "check-in" spot for passengers departing from here. The walkways within the station are scientifically arranged, with clear signage, and the escalator and elevator systems are very convenient.

The train wagons are spacious with a predominantly green color scheme. Each train has four connected wagons, which can carry more than 900 passengers.

On-board announcing system via loudspeaker and screens will announce entry and exit doors, the next stop and the current stop, allowing passengers to easily follow their route.

The train moves smoothly and respectively stops at underground stations like Saigon Opera House and Ba Son, before running on an elevated track along Hanoi Highway towards the final station, the new Eastern Coach Station.

The journey from Ben Thanh station to Suoi Tien station takes about 33 minutes, including stops at 13 stations. Looking out the train window, the passengers will see Landmark 81, Saigon Bridge and Suoi Tien Tourist Area as a new picture from an overhead view.

Each elevated station is equipped with escalators, elevators, seats, restrooms and clearly detailed signage. Everything is very clean and spacious.

When Metro Line No.1 officially begins commercial operations, it is certain to attract a large number of passengers, thereby reducing traffic pressure and opening up a new future for the city’s public transportation system.

Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien Metro Line) is considered as a milestone marking the advance in Ho Chi Minh City’s public transport system, as well as an iconic project, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025). (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Ready for operations

In recent days, at Ben Thanh underground station – the central station of Metro Line 1, the atmosphere has been busier and more urgent than ever as teams of workers and engineers are concentrating on cleaning, inspecting and completing the floors, waiting room benches, signal boards and equipment at the station.

Engineer Le Tan Quoc shared that he and his co-workers are eagerly looking forward to the commercial operation of the metro line, and hope that passengers will have the best experience on the route.

Ben Thanh underground station is the central station of Metro Line 1 which is also the largest and most modern station on the line.

The Ben Thanh underground station is 236 meters long, 60 meters wide and 32 meters deep, with four underground floors. Of these, the first floor is the lobby, the waiting area, areas for ticket sales, ticket control and an integrated shopping center covering 18,100 square meters; the corridors and underground plaza span 21,500 square meters.

The second floor is the place where trains pick up and drop off passengers; and the remaining ones are used for offices, mechanical rooms, electrical rooms and ventilation fans.

The station has 16 control booths, including four wider booths for people with disabilities. 18 automatic ticket machines are located on the first floor.

The area supports manual ticket purchases, providing information and security monitoring. The fire protection system consists of smoke-proof plastic sheets and safety-guarantee equipment.

Ben Thanh station is the main transfer point, connecting with other future metro lines and central areas such as Ben Thanh Market and September 23 Park through six entrances. This station will not only serve passengers but also become a major shopping and entertainment center in the near future.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong inspects the stations before Metro Line No. 1, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Suoi Tien Theme Park, is set to commence commercial operation on December 22.

In the operation control center (OCC) of Metro Line 1, located at Long Binh depot in Long Binh Ward, Thu Duc City, the team of dispatchers totaling 24 personnel is conducting final rehearsals. Each shift has six staff members, managing the train operations.

There are five rows of computers and large screens to update and monitor operational information in the room of OCC. Each row has one to two staff responsible for commercial operations - passenger services, traffic for the entire line, depot operations, train maintenance and traffic support in case of incidents, and the system's equipment monitoring. This place is the main connection point between the stations, lines and other departments in the overall operation of Metro Line 1.

Chief Dispatcher Le Van Vinh stated that according to regulations after dispatchers check and receive confirmation from the train driver, 14 stations and those in charge of the electrical system will build the train schedule.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) Phan Cong Bang disclosed that the project has completed 100 percent of its construction volume, including fire prevention acceptance and trial operations.

The Vietnam Register has certified all 17 trains for quality, technical safety and environmental protection.

The project is currently completing the necessary procedures to be ready for commercial operation on December 22. This is an iconic project, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Huyen Huong