Multimedia

Algae blooms carpet sea embankment in Ha Tinh

SGGP

These days, blankets of green algae on rocks and concrete wave breakers have appeared along sea embankments in Cam Nhuong Commune and Thien Cam Town of Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh province, creating a stunning green nature landscape.

A vast expanse of vibrant green algae covering rocks and concrete wave breakers has been seen along hundreds of meters of the sea embankment in Cam Nhuong Commune and Thien Cam Town during low tide.

The area is covered in a coat of green algae that looks like a painting, creating a pristine and breathtaking natural landscape, full of vitality, along the edge of the sea.

When waves crash against the rocks and concrete blocks, the layers of algae move and float in the water, enhancing the captivating beauty of the scene.

reu.jpg
reu 1.jpg
reu 2.jpg

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thao, residing in Cam Xuyen District, said that when people visit and enjoy the sea view atmosphere and take photos, they are always excited about the beautiful natural green algae fields, especially in the early morning, when the sunlight shines on the algae, creating vibrant shades of fresh green.

reu 4.jpg
reu 5.jpg
reu 6.jpg

The lush green algae growing and clinging to the foot of the Cam Nhuong sea embankment is a gift from nature to the region. Many years ago, algae would appear after the Lunar New Year, but in smaller quantities and more sparsely. This year, however, the algae have bloomed in abundance, with thick layers stretching for hundreds of meters, creating a lush green carpet on the sea surface. In the coming days, these algae layers are expected to continuously grow and expand, Mrs. Tran Thi Hoa, 68, residing in Cam Xuyen District, added.

reu 7.jpg
reu 8.jpg

In recent days, many locals and tourists have flocked to the Thien Cam tourist area to enjoy the scenery and take beautiful photos.

Visitors have been warned to take precautions when visiting the site due to the thick growth of the organisms.

reu 9.jpg
reu 10.jpg
reu 11.jpg
reu 12.jpg
reu 13.jpg
reu 14.jpg
reu 15.jpg
reu 16.jpg
reu 17.jpg
reu 18.jpg
reu 19.jpg
reu 20.jpg
reu 21.jpg
reu 22.jpg
reu 23.jpg
reu 24.jpg
reu.jpg
By Duong Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Algae bloom sea embankment ha tinh green algae Cam Nhuong Commune

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn