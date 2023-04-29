Airports, train stations crowded but encounter no congestion

On the morning of April 29, there was a significant influx of passengers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, many of whom were carrying a lot of luggage as they traveled home or for leisure.

On the morning of April 29, there was a significant influx of passengers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, many of whom were carrying a lot of luggage as they traveled home or for leisure. However, reports indicate that the check-in and security areas were not congested.

At the airport entrance, a slow-moving queue of people extended from Truong Son Street to the check-in area. In lobby A, travel company staff were busy assisting customers with check-in procedures and ticket collection. Meanwhile, groups of people were waiting for their turn to check in at the numbered columns outside the lobby. To avoid being late due to traffic congestion, many people had to arrive several hours before their scheduled flight time.

However, there was no congestion in lobby A, where baggage check-in procedures are carried out for airlines such as Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, Bamboo Airways, and Vietravel Airlines. Security personnel have also been reinforced in the screening area. Additionally, the airport has opened up more screening areas. In lobby B, there is only VietJet Airlines, so the staff of this airline has also increased their support for passengers.

Furthermore, the Youth Union of Tan Son Nhat International Airport partnered with the Youth Union of Vietnam Aviation Academy to offer aid, direction, and support to passengers during their check-in and baggage claim processes, collect luggage carts, maintain environmental cleanliness, and direct taxis and shuttle buses. Moreover, airlines have also increased their staff in the check-in area to assist passengers with their baggage check-in and ticket collection using the self-check-in kiosks.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport reported a total of 129,014 passengers on April 29, including 83,186 people and 510 flights in the domestic terminal and 45,828 people and 234 flights in the international one. Among them, 70,288 passengers departed from HCMC, while 58,786 visitors arrived in the city.

The previous day, on April 28, there were 126,753 passengers with 733 flights, including 84,134 people and 520 flights in the domestic terminal and 42,618 people and 231 flights in the international one. Additionally, there were 67,064 passengers departing from HCMC and 59,688 passengers arriving in the city from both terminals.

* On the morning of April 29, a canopy was installed at the international terminal parking lot of Tan Son Nhat International Airport for ride-hailing services to pick up and drop off passengers. The entire 20-meter canopy system is expected to be installed by May 5, providing passengers with covered access from the terminal to the parking lot.

Furthermore, Tan Son Nhat Airport has developed a plan with ride-hailing companies to guide passengers to the designated pick-up locations. Previously, the airport changed the pick-up location for ride-hailing services from five spots in Lane B to 11 in the international terminal parking lot.

* On the same day, there were 16 trains departing from HCMC to other provinces and cities, with an average of around 600 passengers per train. On April 28, 18 trains departed from HCMC to other provinces and cities, carrying about 600 passengers per journey. As many companies started their holiday break on the afternoon of April 28, the Saigon Railway Company increased trains from after 6 p.m. to late at night.