Airports offer 9,000 domestic flights during five-day Reunification Day holiday

Passengers at the Noi Bai international airport. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese airlines are expected to operate 9,000 flights on domestic routes to meet the travel demand during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

From April 26 – May 2, the number of daily takeoffs and landings will increase 16.5 percent compared to the average of normal days in April to 1,285, equivalent to 98 percent of the figure reported in the same period last year.

Airlines planned to serve a total of 1.53 million passengers on all routes. The peak day is projected to be April 26, with 1,530 takeoffs and landings and 260,000 passengers.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Vietnamese airlines will provide around 900,000 seats on domestic routes, especially those between Hanoi and HCMC.

As many as 657,000 seats and 3,400 flights will be offered on routes from Hanoi and HCMC to localities nationwide, up 4.2 percent in the number of seats, and 5.5 percent in the number of flights compared to the same period in 2023, respectively.

Airports predicted to experience significant increases in the number of flights and passengers during the period are in tourist attractions such Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Khanh Hoa, Thua Thien - Hue, Binh Dinh, Da Lat, Dien Bien, Quang Binh and Con Dao.

Airlines have also been granted adjusted slots at airports across the country to help optimise flight schedules, and extend the operating time of aircraft fleets, especially evening and nighttime slots.

Vietnamplus