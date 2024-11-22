Airlines to provide an extra of 3,000 domestic flights for Tet holiday

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO have announced they will provide an extra of 650,000 seats for the Tet holiday in 2025.

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (Vasco) have just announced they will provide an extra of 650,000 seats, equivalent to more than 3,000 domestic flights, from January 13 to February 12, 2025 (from the 15th day of the 12th lunar month of 2024 to the 15th day of the first lunar month of 2025).

Thus, the airlines will operate more than 11,000 domestic flights with more than 2.15 million seats to meet the travel demand during the Tet holiday of 2025.

The additional flights will be on routes including Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport to Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport and airports of Nha Trang, Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Vinh; and between Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, Hai Phong, Hue, Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Pleiku, Chu Lai, Dong Hoi, Vinh and so on.

As disclosed by the airlines, many flights for the Tet holiday of 2025 have booking rates up to 80 percent, especially on routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Northern and Central localities such as Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai, Dong Hoi and others.

The number of passengers is expected to increase sharply next month.

Vietnam Airlines Group plans to lease an additional four Airbus A320/A321 aircraft to serve the peak Tet period. Each aircraft is expected to operate 180 flights during this time.

The national flag carrier also launched a fixed-price ticket program for the Tet holiday, with economy class tickets starting at VND666,000 (US$26) per one-way trip and business class tickets at VND1.868 million (US$73.5) per one-way trip, including taxes and fees.

The airlines encourage passengers to plan ahead, book and purchase tickets early; and recommend that everyone should buy tickets from their websites, mobile app, ticket offices, official agents, and receive invoices to avoid fake or raised tickets during the peak period.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong