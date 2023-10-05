Airlines reschedule flights due to Koinu typhoon in Taiwan

Airlines rescheduled their flights to and from Kaohsiung international airport in Taiwan (China) on October 5 due to the impact of Koinu typhoon.

Specifically, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines canceled the flights VN587 from Kaohsiung to Hanoi and VN581 from Kaohsiung to Ho Chi Minh City.

Flights on October 5 night and October 6 morning will use wide-body Airbus A350 or B787.

The same day, budget carrier Vietjet suspended the flights VJ885 and VJ886 on the Ho Chi Minh City - Kaohsiung - Ho Chi Minh City route. Some other flights might also be affected by this disruption.

Airlines said they will continue to keep a close watch on the weather situation and provide updates. They recommend that passengers proactively check flight information and specific schedules on their websites and mobile apps.

Passengers who are affected by these changes will be assisted according to existing regulations.

For further assistance, they could contact the airlines via their websites and mobile apps, Zalo, official Facebook fanpages, official ticket offices, authorized agents, and customer care hotlines.