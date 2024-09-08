Airlines receive permission to operate additional flights after typhoon Yagi

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has directed the issuance of additional flight permits to airlines starting from September 8 to meet people's travel demand after typhoon Yagi.

No damage was reported at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, a total number of 120 flights were canceled due to the storm, including 103 domestic flights and 17 international flights.

At 12:05 AM on September 8, flight No. VJ959 departing from Fukushima Prefecture of Japan safely arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi after a 14-hour suspension of operations due to typhoon Yagi.

Noi Bai International Airport was ready to resume operations at 11:49 pm on September 7 (local time). The airport received 109 flights, including 69 international and 40 domestic flights by 5:00 am on September 8. According to the schedule, the airport has received 514 flights on September 8.

No damage was reported at Noi Bai International Airport during the storm but property and equipment damage at others, such as Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province and Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong City, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh