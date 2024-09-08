Railway, aviation sectors continue to extend operation halt on some routes

Amid the current impacts of typhoon Yagi’s circulation, domestic railway and aviation sectors announced a constant suspension of their operations to ensure the safety of passengers.

In particular, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has just issued a notification on extending closure at three airports Van Don, Cat Bi and Noi Bai in the Northern region.

The Van Don and Cat Bi International Airports ceased the reception of aircrafts by 8 p.m. on September 7 while the Noi Bai International Airport suspended its operation until midnight on September 7, four hours later than the previous notice.

Previously, the CAAV sent an official letter to instruct the relevant units to focus on dealing with typhoon No.3, named Yagi, floods and rains.

The CAAV required heads of the agencies and units to mobilize all of their human resources, vehicles, machines, equipment and materials to respond to incidents before, during and after the super typhoon as well as recovery from natural disasters under the four on-spot motto comprising leadership on-spot, human resources on-spot, means on-spot and logistics on-spot.

Besides, the CAAV directed the relevant units to organize personnel on duty to ensure the safety of people and vehicles dealing with heavy rain-triggered floods after the typhoon.

Regarding the railway sector, Vietnam Railways Corporation announced to suspend the operation of 22 passenger and cargo trains in the Northern region due to fallen trees blocking the railways.

In particular, the railway sector ceased two trains on the North-South from September 9 to September 12.

As for the Ha Noi – Hai Phong route, all eight trains were halted on September 7 and two passenger trains would be ceased on September 8.

Besides, the railway sector also cancelled two trains connecting Hanoi – Vinh on September 7 and two trains linking Hanoi - Lao Cai on September 7.

Additionally, all of the operations of passenger trains on the Hanoi – Hai Phong route were suspended.

