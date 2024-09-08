National

Train services resume but disruption remains after typhoon Yagi

SGGPO

The Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced that workers already repaired the railway on the North-South train line after the impact of typhoon Yagi to reopen train services as normal.

DS.jpg

As of September 8 morning, units of the Vietnam Railways Corporation began tidying up fallen trees on the North-South railway line caused by typhoon Yagi.

However, disruption remains on several routes as previously announced.

The Hanoi Traffic Management and Operations Center reported that by 1 p.m. on September 8, two urban rail lines in the capital city of Hanoi comprising the Cat Linh-Ha Dong line and the elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi metro line resumed their operations.

Starting from 11 a.m. on September 8, some bus routes were reopened but schedules may be changed.

The remaining routes have not resumed due to fallen trees blocking the streets.

Currently, the unit is coordinating with bus companies to examine roads with fallen trees and those at risk of additional fallen trees after the storm.

Besides, local authorities in various districts are clearing downed trees and branches, debris from torrential downpours and hurricane-force winds to ensure the safety of people as well as the smooth flow of traffic in these areas.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

train service impacts of typhoon Yagi fallen trees blocking the streets Vietnam Railways Corporation North-South train line Cat Linh-Ha Dong line Nhon-Hanoi metro line

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn