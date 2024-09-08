Train services resume but disruption remains after typhoon Yagi

The Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced that workers already repaired the railway on the North-South train line after the impact of typhoon Yagi to reopen train services as normal.

As of September 8 morning, units of the Vietnam Railways Corporation began tidying up fallen trees on the North-South railway line caused by typhoon Yagi.

However, disruption remains on several routes as previously announced.

The Hanoi Traffic Management and Operations Center reported that by 1 p.m. on September 8, two urban rail lines in the capital city of Hanoi comprising the Cat Linh-Ha Dong line and the elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi metro line resumed their operations.

Starting from 11 a.m. on September 8, some bus routes were reopened but schedules may be changed.

The remaining routes have not resumed due to fallen trees blocking the streets.

Currently, the unit is coordinating with bus companies to examine roads with fallen trees and those at risk of additional fallen trees after the storm.

Besides, local authorities in various districts are clearing downed trees and branches, debris from torrential downpours and hurricane-force winds to ensure the safety of people as well as the smooth flow of traffic in these areas.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong