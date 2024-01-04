Airlines ready for busy holiday travel

The increased flights mainly connect HCMC and Hanoi with Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Da Lat, Can Tho, Nha Trang, Phu Yen and Phu Quoc.

Air carriers are prepared for busy end-of-year holiday travel. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), plans to fly up to 2.1 million passengers between January 25 and February 24, with nearly 550 flights added during the period.

The increased flights mainly connect HCMC and Hanoi with Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Da Lat, Can Tho, Nha Trang, Phu Yen and Phu Quoc.

Bamboo Airways has leased two more Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, raising its capacity by over 20 percent from January 1.

Vietravel Airlines said it has considered appropriate airfares during the holiday while coordinating with aviation authorities to increase the frequency of flights with high travel demand.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) issued a document allowing night flights during the Tet holiday, and asking air carriers to take actions to minimise flight delays and cancellations, and intensify control to ensure aviation safety.

The CAAV also urged ground and aviation service providers to develop specific plans and measures to ensure the capacity to provide services during the holiday, and ensure sufficient resources and equipment to serve flights in accordance with airlines' operation plans.

Hanoi-HCMC becomes world’s 4th busiest domestic air route

The Hanoi-HCMC air route recorded more than 10.8 million seats sold between October 2022 and September 2023, making it the fourth busiest domestic air route in the world in 2023, according to statistics from air travel data provider OAG.

It ranked behind the Jeju-Seoul route in the Republic of Korea, the Fukuoka-Tokyo Haneda and Sapporo New Chitose Apt-Tokyo Haneda routes in Japan.

In 2023, Vietnam's air transport market, especially the domestic market, recovered nearly to the pre-pandemic level. For the international market, the recovery was slower but showed many positive signs.

Particularly, in the domestic market, HCMC continued to lead the country in the number of visitors, revenue and contribution to Vietnam's tourism industry as it received nearly 5 million international tourists and nearly 35 million domestic ones in 2023.

