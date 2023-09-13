Airlines open ticket sales for Tet holiday

Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vasco announced that the domestic airlines will provide three million seats for domestic and international routes on the Tet holiday of 2024.

In order to meet travel demand for the peak period of Tet holiday, the total number of airline tickets will be provided from January 25, 2024 (the 15th day of the last lunar month of 2023) to February 24, 2024 (the 15th day of the first lunar month of 2024).

Among the three million tickets equaling some 15,000 flights, there will be two million seats on domestic routes with approximately 10,300 flights and more than one million seats equaling some 4,650 flights on international routes.

The number of airline tickets mostly dedicated to domestic flights connecting three cities of Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City with provinces and cities nationwide comprising Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Quy Nhon, Quang Nam, Pleiku, Da Lat, Buon Ma Thuot, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and so on.

As for international routes, there are flights connecting Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Australia, France and Germany.

The airlines have opened ticket sales for the Tet holiday from September 13 via their website, mobile apps and official airline ticket agents. Besides, the airlines are offering a flexible range of ticket prices in accordance with each passenger.

In order to earn an expected ticket, passengers should plan their travel schedules in detail early. In addition, the airlines have prepared to launch promotion programs with preferential tickets for customers.