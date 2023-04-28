Airlines increase flights, launch preferential programs on holidays

Almost all of the travel agents have closed their tours as planned one day before the five day holiday on the occassion of the death anniversary of Hung Kings, Reunification Day on April 30 and May Day.

Similarly, airlines also increase the number of flights serving domestic and international tourists.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport has just informed that there would be around 761 flights to and from the airport daily. It is predicted that the airport will handle 4,466 domestic and international flights with more than 755,000 turns of passengers during peak time from April 28 to May 3.

The total number of flights increased 18 percent and the total number of passengers surged 32 percent over the same period last year.

Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), a member of Vietnam Airlines have provided nearly 551,000 seats, equaling to nearly 2,800 flights on domestic routes from April 26 to May 5, increasing slightly over the same period of 2022.

On May 1, the first flight from Seoul Incheon, the Republic of Korea to Ho Chi Minh City will be implemented with a frequency of three flights a day. Cabin A321neo of Korean Air includes 174 seats of economy class and eight seats of business class.

As of April 28, Vietravel also welcomed a tourist delegation to Cambodia to watch the first match between U22 Vietnam football team and U22 Laos at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, departing from Ho Chi Minh City with a ticket fee of nearly VND3 million (US$128) per person.

Along with long-distance tours, short-distance tours departing from Ho Chi Minh City to surrounding provinces including Dong Nai Province, Mekong Delta provinces and so on have been exploited with a discount from five to 15 percent.