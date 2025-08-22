Airlines fully shift operations to Tan Son Nhat Airport’s Terminal T3

As of August 18, domestic flights operated by airlines including Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, and Vietravel Airlines have been fully relocated to Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

At Terminal T3, Vietravel Airlines has designated check-in counters No. 25 to 31, with passengers completing check-in procedures at Entrances D1 and D2. Departure gates will be flexibly assigned from Gate 1 to Gate 5 on the first floor of Terminal T3. For premium-class passengers, the airline offers services at two lounges, including the SH Lounge and The Sens. Additionally, a last-minute ticket counter has been placed near Entrance D1 to enhance passenger convenience.

All updates regarding the terminal relocation have been widely communicated to passengers via the airline’s official website and fanpages, email, SMS, and authorized ticketing agents. At Terminal T3, initial observations show that the number of Vietravel Airlines passengers remains moderate, allowing for a swift and convenient check-in process.

Vietjet Air is the only airline serving passengers at Terminal T1.

The Vietnam Airlines Group, which includes Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco, has also completed the transition of its domestic flights to Terminal T3. As a result, the majority of domestic carriers are now operating from Terminal T3, with Vietjet Air remaining the only airline serving passengers at Terminal T1.

According to Tan Son Nhat International Airport authorities, plans are underway to reorganize Terminal T1 by relocating Vietjet Air’s check-in area to Concourse A and renovating Concourse B into a transit hall connecting Terminals T1, T2, and T3. Additionally, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) will invest in advanced check-in systems utilizing VNeID and biometric cameras and implement an internal shuttle bus service to facilitate passenger transfers within the airport, replacing the current external routes.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh