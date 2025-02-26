Airlines asked to increase number of flights to tourist destinations

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently required airlines and airport management units to increase the number of flights to meet the surging demand this year.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the year 2025 will be notably marked by several major and significant events in the country, such as the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 80th National Day (September 2, 1945-2025). It is expected that the demand for air transport will significantly increase during the year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has required domestic airlines to increase the number of flights to tourist destinations, such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hue, Phu Quoc, Van Don, Cat Bi, and Da Lat, to meet the surging demand this year, especially on the national holidays, including the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30), May Day, and National Day (September 2).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also asked airlines to comply with legal regulations on pricing, ticket sales, and domestic transportation pricing policy of the airlines. Carriers must monitor ticket sales and bookings to implement solutions for increasing supply capacity on high-demand routes.

Additionally, airlines need to strengthen the control of ticket sales by agents, ensuring that ticket agents' prices comply with regulations, and impose strict fines on ticket agents for violations.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh