Airlines, bus stations increase their services to serve long holiday break

In preparation for the five-day holiday period celebrating Reunification Day, several airlines and transportation companies have expanded their services to accommodate the needs of travelers.

Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam Airlines Service Company (VASCO) representatives have stated that they will provide nearly 551,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 2,800 domestic flights. In addition, Vietnam Airlines operates over 50 international routes to popular tourist destinations. Bamboo Airways plans to add around 25,000 seats per day on domestic routes, while Vietjet Air will increase over 70,000 tickets on routes with 330 flights, an increase of 20 percent compared to the usual schedule.

The Western Bus Station Joint Stock Company estimates that up to 55,000-58,000 passengers will travel to provinces daily during the holidays. The new Eastern Bus Station leadership predicts that during the peak days of the holidays, over 8,200 passengers will travel each day via about 342 vehicles. The representative of the old Eastern Bus Station has also noted that, on average, about 560 coaches will leave the station during the first two days of the holidays, a significant increase compared to regular days.