Sai Gon Railway offers discounts in April

Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) announced that it would offer 5,000 tickets with a discount of 20 percent for passengers traveling from April 1 to April 26.

The promotional program will be applied for trains No.SE3/SE4, SE7/SE8 running at the beginning of the week with a distance of 400km or more, and on weekends with a distance of 500km or more; SE21/SE22 with a distance of 400 km or more; SNT1/SNT2 with a distance of 250km or more; SPT1/ SPT2 with a distance of 150km or more.

Tickets will be sold from now unto April 23 and applied for travelers who buy tickets within three days before departure.

The company will also offer discounts on return tickets and tickets purchased prior to departure, and 30 percent discounted tickets to students and passengers under a preferential treatment policy, such as Vietnamese heroic mothers, children with disabilities, disabled people, war veterans, wounded soldiers, and the elderly.