Travel

Airfares during five-day Reunification Day, May Day holiday surge significantly

SGGPO

As of now, airfares for the peak days of the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday have risen significantly.

noi-bai-1-7273-7870.jpg

Air tickets on domestic routes to tourist destinations like Hanoi- Phu Quoc, Hanoi- Da Nang and Hanoi- Nha Trang routes were sold out.

According to information from travel agencies, demand for domestic travel is high as this year's holiday is extended to five days.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam informed that during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday, Vietnamese airlines plan to serve 7,536 flights, averaging 685 flights per day, offering approximately 1.5 million seats to meet the travel demand of passengers.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Reunification Day May Day airfares Hanoi- Phu Quoc Hanoi- Da Nang Hanoi- Nha Trang route

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn