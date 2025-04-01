Airfares during five-day Reunification Day, May Day holiday surge significantly

As of now, airfares for the peak days of the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday have risen significantly.

Air tickets on domestic routes to tourist destinations like Hanoi- Phu Quoc, Hanoi- Da Nang and Hanoi- Nha Trang routes were sold out.

According to information from travel agencies, demand for domestic travel is high as this year's holiday is extended to five days.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam informed that during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday, Vietnamese airlines plan to serve 7,536 flights, averaging 685 flights per day, offering approximately 1.5 million seats to meet the travel demand of passengers.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong