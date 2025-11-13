National

AHA Center delivers relief supplies to Da Nang flood victims

Da Nang International Airport received three flights carrying relief goods from the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center).

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on November 12 reported that the relief supplies aim to support residents affected by recent heavy rains and floods in Da Nang City.

Relief goods from the AHA Center are unloaded from a plane at Da Nang International Airport.

The total aid from the AHA Center included 3,648 essential household kits, 1,999 kitchen kits and 3,000 personal hygiene kits, with an estimated value of over US$264,000 (approximately VND6.95 billion).

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Da Nang City will receive the supplies and distribute them to residents in flood-hit areas at the end of October and early November.

Representatives of the AHA Center hand over the aid supplies at Da Nang International Airport.

The recent prolonged rains and floods caused severe damage in Da Nang City, resulting in 12 deaths, four missing persons, 47 injuries, and material losses exceeding VND837 billion (US$31.7 million).

