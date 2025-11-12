HCMC provides VND35 billion (US$1.3 million) to support Hue, Da Nang after storm

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City yesterday arrived in Hue and Da Nang cities to offer support and encouragement to local residents in recovering from damage caused by storms and floods.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led the delegation.

In Hue City, the delegation provided VND20 billion (US$760,090) in assistance, including VND300 million (US$11,402) to repair Tay Loc Kindergarten and gifts for its students. The delegation also funded the construction of two houses with VND100 million (US$3,800) each and presented gifts to numerous households in the city.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that this support reflects the care and solidarity of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party, government and people toward Hue City.

He expressed hope that Hue would use the funds effectively to repair essential infrastructure such as bridges, roads, schools and health stations, as well as help students return to school quickly and ensure better healthcare for residents.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to residents and students affected by the recent storms and floods in Da Nang City.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc also expressed confidence that Hue would overcome difficulties, soon stabilize people’s lives, maintain national defense and security, and continue sustainable socio-economic development.

On the same afternoon, the delegation visited Da Nang City to encourage and support residents in overcoming storm and flood damage. Here, the delegation provided VND15 billion (US$570,070), including VND800 million (US$30,404) to repair and equip schools in Nam Phuoc Commune.

Additionally, the delegation also visited and gave gifts to 20 students, supported 78 households, and funded the construction of two houses with VND60 million (US$2,280) each.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong