Delegation of HCMC exemplary officials visits Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

A delegation of exemplary propaganda, mass mobilization, media and publishing officials from Ho Chi Minh City visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum at Ba Dinh Square, the capital city of Hanoi on the morning of November 11.

The delegation, led by Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Le Van Minh, included over 100 representatives who are propaganda and mass mobilization officials, leaders, reporters and editors from Ho Chi Minh City’s media and publishing agencies, along with some centrally-run press agencies in the city.

Here, the delegates respectfully offered flowers and incense, expressing deep gratitude to the beloved national leader who dedicated his life to the liberation, unification and construction of the country.

After the incense-offering ceremony, the delegation toured Ho Chi Minh’s stilt house, the fish pond, the Presidential Palace and the Ho Chi Minh Museum, respectively.

The journey takes place from November 11 to November 15, visiting the capital city of Hanoi and provinces of Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang and Cao Bang, which are closely associated with the glorious history of the Vietnamese revolution.

The delegation also visited historical sites such as the Pac Bo relic site, where President Ho Chi Minh returned to the country in 1941, and the place where President Ho Chi Minh founded Vietnam Doc Lap (Independent Vietnam) Newspaper.

Throughout the journey, the delegation took part in meaningful social welfare activities, including gift-offering visits to policy families, disadvantaged households, poor students and soldiers at border posts.

>>>Below are some photos of the delegation’s November 11 journey.

The delegation lines up to enter the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Exemplary propaganda and mass mobilization officials, leaders reporters and editors from HCMC enter the Mausoleum to pay respects to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The delegation tours President Ho Chi Minh's stilt house. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The delegation visits President Ho Chi Minh’s fish pond. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Delegates pose a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong