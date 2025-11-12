National

Dong Nai approves resolutions on bridge projects connecting with HCMC

SGGP

The People’s Council of Dong Nai Province approved resolutions on the implementation of major transport projects aimed at strengthening connectivity between the province and Ho Chi Minh City.

ql13-4490-5774.jpg
The construction of Cat Lai Bridge will reduce traffic congestion on Dong Van Cong Street. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, at its sixth session of the 10th-term People’s Council of Dong Nai Province in the 2021–2026 tenure, the People’s Council of Dong Nai Province endorsed the Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee as the competent authority to oversee the public-private partnership (PPP) investment project for the construction of Phu My 2 Bridge. Dong Nai Province’s People’s Committee was designated as the competent authority for two other PPP investment projects—the construction of Cat Lai Bridge and Long Hung Bridge (also known as Dong Nai 2 Bridge).

The People’s Council of Dong Nai Province also agreed in principle to assign the Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee as the competent authority for two investment projects, including the construction of Thanh Hoi 2 Bridge and Tan An Bridge (Tan An–Lac An Bridge). Meanwhile, the Tan Hien Bridge project (Tan Hien–Thuong Tan Bridge) will be overseen by the Dong Nai Province People’s Committee.

In addition, the Dong Nai People’s Council approved a resolution to invest in the construction of communal road 2, a section running from National Highway 51 to the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, with a projected total investment of approximately VND5.888 trillion (US$223.6 million).

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

People’s Council of Dong Nai Province Ho Chi Minh City Dong Nai Province bridge projects

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn