Dong Nai approves resolutions on bridge projects connecting with HCMC

The People’s Council of Dong Nai Province approved resolutions on the implementation of major transport projects aimed at strengthening connectivity between the province and Ho Chi Minh City.

The construction of Cat Lai Bridge will reduce traffic congestion on Dong Van Cong Street. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, at its sixth session of the 10th-term People’s Council of Dong Nai Province in the 2021–2026 tenure, the People’s Council of Dong Nai Province endorsed the Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee as the competent authority to oversee the public-private partnership (PPP) investment project for the construction of Phu My 2 Bridge. Dong Nai Province’s People’s Committee was designated as the competent authority for two other PPP investment projects—the construction of Cat Lai Bridge and Long Hung Bridge (also known as Dong Nai 2 Bridge).

The People’s Council of Dong Nai Province also agreed in principle to assign the Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee as the competent authority for two investment projects, including the construction of Thanh Hoi 2 Bridge and Tan An Bridge (Tan An–Lac An Bridge). Meanwhile, the Tan Hien Bridge project (Tan Hien–Thuong Tan Bridge) will be overseen by the Dong Nai Province People’s Committee.

In addition, the Dong Nai People’s Council approved a resolution to invest in the construction of communal road 2, a section running from National Highway 51 to the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, with a projected total investment of approximately VND5.888 trillion (US$223.6 million).

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh