Entire 110kV power grid affected by typhoon no.13 fully restored

Nearly 1.4 million customers across the Central and Central Highlands regions have had their power restored following the severe damage caused by typhoon No.13 (Kalmaegi) as of this morning, November 10.

The entire 110kV transmission network affected by the storm has also been re-energized.

Central power workers race to repair storm-damaged infrastructure after typhoon No.13.

According to the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), the Central Power Corporation (EVNCPC) has restored electricity to more than 1.39 million customers — equivalent to 84.4 percent of all customers affected by the typhoon as of 7 a.m. today.

Currently, over 258,000 customers in Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces — accounting for 5.2 percent of EVNCPC’s total customer base — remain without power. More than 2,300 staff members, engineers, and technicians from the corporation’s power companies and emergency task forces are working around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure and restore power for residents and businesses as quickly as possible.

On the medium-voltage grid, 468 incidents were reported. To date, the corporation has repaired 353 cases (75.4 percent), with 115 others still under restoration.

A total of 19,563 distribution substations were affected, of which 16,473 (84.2 percent) have been brought back online, while 3,090 (5.4 percent) remain under repair.

Specifically, Gia Lai Power Company has resolved 117 out of 208 incidents, though more than 203,400 customers (20.8 percent) and 2,382 substations (20.6 percent) are still without power, with an estimated capacity loss of 126.6 MW (18.9 percent).

Dak Lak Power Company has repaired 89 out of 113 incidents, with over 54,700 customers (5.8 percent) and 708 substations (6.7 percent) still experiencing outages, corresponding to a power loss of 22.3 MW (4.1 percent).

By the evening of November 9, the 110kV Hoai Nhon–Phu My transmission line — the final section affected by the storm — had been promptly repaired and re-energized, marking the full restoration of EVNCPC’s 110kV grid, which is now operating safely and stably.

EVNCPC continues to mobilize all available manpower, equipment, and resources in an effort to fully restore electricity across the Central and Central Highlands regions as soon as possible, ensuring a stable and secure power supply for residents in the aftermath of the storm.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan