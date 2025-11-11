PM requests strict handling of violations of social housing policies

The PM ordered the Ministry of Public Security to crack down on violations in social housing policy enforcement while chairing the third meeting of the Central Steering Committee on Housing Policy and Real Estate Market in Hanoi on November 11.

Speaking at the hybrid session linked to 34 cities and provinces, PM Pham Minh Chinh, who is also head of the committee, said the Party, State, National Assembly, and Government have removed institutional and legal difficulties, boosted funding and land access, and streamlined procedures to ramp up social housing supply for low-income earners and workers. The goal is a top priority for 2025-2030, serving as a twin engine for social welfare and economic stimulus through job creation, he said.

Since the current term began, the Government and PM have issued 22 resolutions, 16 directives, and urgent dispatches relating to real estate and social housing, with positive progress. Under the one-million-unit social housing plan by 2030, 696 projects are active nationwide, targeting 637,000 units, with 128,600 already finished.

This year, over 123,000 units broke ground, and 62,000 were completed. Authorities aim for a completion of 100,000 units by year-end.

However, the housing market still faces numerous challenges. Urban housing prices in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang far outpace average incomes. Some social projects lag; the 20 percent land allocation mandate in commercial developments is unevenly applied, and eligibility vetting has sparked public concern.

PM Pham Minh Chinh tasked the Ministry of Construction (MoC) with detailing delays, investment bottlenecks, and local accountability. He called for a unified national process and investment procedure for social housing, covering planning, site clearance, and construction approval, aiming to shorten preparation time to three to six months instead of the current two years.

On land, while localities have readied sites, major developers rarely bid for social projects. The PM demanded root-cause analysis and policy changes to lure private capital.

He directed rigorous curbs on opacity, fraud, price rigging, hoarding, and speculation in social housing sales and leases, assigning the MoC to draft a decree addressing these issues. The Ministry of Public Security must closely monitor the situation, take timely action, and strictly punish any violations in implementing this policy, he ordered.

He also reiterated the principle of ensuring clear roles, tasks, responsibilities, authority, timelines, and outcomes.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the real estate market has stabilized recently, with improved supply, renewed investor confidence, and increased liquidity. As many as 3,297 ongoing commercial, social housing, and land-plot projects, with a total of 5.9 million units and VND7.42 quadrillion (US$285 billion) in investment, are underway. Tourism and resort real estate includes 218 projects with 10,800 units worth VND1.86 quadrillion, and 223 commercial, service, and office building projects total VND544.3 trillion. A total of 447 industrial parks span 93,000 ha.

Land inventory is decreasing, while apartment inventory is experiencing a slight increase.

Third-quarter inventory from 22 out of 34 localities hit 26,717 units or plots. Apartment and low-rise stock rose 137 percent from Q2 2025, while land plots dropped 68.8 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Regarding social housing development, 696 projects are underway nationwide with a planned supply of 637,048 units. Of these, 191 projects totaling 128,648 units have been completed; 195 projects with 123,057 units are under construction; and 310 projects, equivalent to 385,343 units, have been approved in principle. This means completed, under construction, and approved social housing projects have reached 60 percent of the goal set under the national housing program.

To meet the 2025 target of building 100,275 social housing units, 82 projects with 89,888 units have been launched to date, and 61,893 units have been completed, equivalent to 62 percent of the annual target. By the end of 2025, an additional 29,692 units are expected to be delivered, bringing total completions to 91,585 units, or 91 percent of the target. Seventeen cities and provinces are expected to meet or exceed their assigned targets, while 13 are unlikely to do so.

The Ministry of Public Security has begun construction on eight housing projects for the armed forces with 4,554 units. The Ministry of National Defence is preparing to begin eight similar projects with 6,547 units, while the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour has launched three projects totaling 1,700 units.

Nationwide, around 1,427 land plots covering 9,830 ha have been reserved for social housing development.

