PM urges diplomatic sector to revamp approach to international relations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh showed his belief that building on its 80-year proud tradition, the diplomatic sector will continue to play a pioneering role, fostering unity and creativity, achieving even greater accomplishments.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the patriotic emulation congress of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 10, 2025. (Photo: VOV)

It also contributes to the nation’s efforts to firmly enter into a new era of prosperity, civilisation, and happiness.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the diplomatic sector to continue its pioneering role and strongly renew its mindset and approaches in external affairs across all areas, proactively and actively deepen relations with neighboring countries, major powers, other Southeast Asian nations, key partners, traditional friends, and potential partners to enhance trust, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Addressing a patriotic emulation congress of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the 2025–2030 period on November 10, the PM, who is also Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, asked the diplomatic sector to make full use of established partnerships and improve Vietnam’s role and contributions to international politics, the global economy, and human civilization.

He applauded the diplomatic sector’s efforts and achievements in recent years, particularly in initiating and effectively implementing emulation movements. He congratulated exemplary collectives and individuals honored at the Congress, stressing that they help promote the image of Vietnamese loyal, resilient, disciplined, committed, knowledgeable, and creative diplomats.

Outlining the country’s future development goals, the PM noted that the evolving global context places new demands on the vision, mission, and duties of foreign affairs. He emphasized that emulation efforts should serve political objectives, enhance productivity and effectiveness, and avoid mere formalities. Diplomacy, he stressed, should operate on the principles that international solidarity brings strength, cooperation brings benefits, and diplomacy builds trust, while the diplomatic corps must show their mettle, confidence, and innovation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents the First and Third Class Labour Orders and the Government's emulation flag to collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in the patriotic emulation movement at the event. (Photo: VGP)

He underlined the need to improve the effectiveness of economic, science and technology, and cultural diplomacy; information for foreign service, as well as consular and overseas Vietnamese affairs; and citizen protection in order to attract high-quality investment, promote technology transfer, and expand import–export markets towards contributing to realizing the country’s three strategic breakthroughs and effectively implementing the Politburo’s strategic resolutions.

He requested the ministry to comprehensively and synchronously implement external activities across the three pillars of Party, State, and people-to-people diplomacy; proactively coordinate with central and local agencies involved in foreign affairs to ensure unified and effective management across all fields; and develop a pool of diplomats with firm political resolve and high professional competence, capable of meeting task requirements and matching international standards, truly serving as pioneers on the Party’s and State’s diplomatic front.

Amid a complex and turbulent world, the patriotic emulation spirit in the diplomatic sector must be more vigorously promoted than ever, he said, demanding every diplomat to be a “pioneer soldier” and an “inspirer” representing a resilient, humane, and modern Vietnam committed to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development, he said.

The Govenrment leader urged officials and staff of the ministry to do better in regular duties according to assigned functions, providing strategic advice and timely policy responses amid a rapidly changing and complex global environment; in strengthening its role as a connector, boosting bilateral diplomacy to link domestic and international spheres, including economic, cultural, digital and technological, and people-to-people connections; and in fulfilling Vietnam’s international mission; elevating the country’s multilateral diplomacy towards enhancing the country’s role and position in actively participating in shaping and reforming global governance, especially in regional and international multilateral forums.

He called on the diplomatic sector to pursue the three emulations in an innovative mindset and action, in fostering partnerships, trust, and friendship with international friends, and in promoting national science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

PM Pham Minh Chinh showed his belief that, building on its 80-year proud tradition, the diplomatic sector will continue to play a pioneering role, fostering unity and creativity, achieving even greater accomplishments, and contributing to the nation’s efforts to firmly enter into a new era of prosperity, civilization, and happiness.

Vietnamplus