Lawmakers discuss personnel work, draft laws on population, disease prevention

Lawmakers convened on the morning of November 10 to discuss personnel matters under their authority, following the agenda of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

In the afternoon, the NA held a plenary discussion regarding two draft laws on population and on disease prevention.

The draft population law outlines measures to maintain replacement fertility rates amid a declining birth rate, as well as policies to address gender imbalance at birth. It strictly prohibits any form of gender selection for fetuses, and promotes communication, education, and public awareness campaigns to restore the natural sex ratio at birth.

To adapt to population ageing, the draft law includes provisions to support elderly care and develop a skilled workforce for eldercare services. It also contains measures to improve population quality, while further integrating population factors into national socio-economic strategies, plans, and projects, and specifying the responsibilities of state agencies in population management.

Meanwhile, the draft disease prevention law comprises six chapters with 41 articles. It introduces several new provisions, including the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), early detection and community-based management of such diseases, and measures to mitigate risk factors associated with NCDs.

On mental health, the draft law stipulates the identification of risk factors, early detection, and preventive measures for mental disorders, along with the rights and responsibilities of agencies, organisations, and individuals involved in mental health promotion.

Regarding nutrition in disease prevention, it sets out principles for healthy nutrition and specific guidance for vulnerable groups, such as pregnant and breastfeeding women, children under 24 months, schoolchildren, workers, and the elderly.

The draft also details conditions necessary for effective disease prevention, including research and application of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation in public health. It further specifies the regimes and support for those engaged in epidemic control, training and capacity building for preventive health workers, financial mechanisms, and the establishment of a disease prevention fund.

