Agriculture and environment sector-pillar of national development: Party leader

Party General Secretary To Lam has praised the vital role played by the agriculture and environment sector, noting that it serves as a pillar of the national economy and a foundation of livelihoods.

Party General Secretary To Lam (fifth, right) presents a First-class Labour Order to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment for its GDP growth, as well as in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, it acts in a particular role of a key driver in the nation’s development and transformation in the new era, he added.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the sector (1945–2025) and its first patriotic emulation congress held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on November 12, the Party leader stated that developing agriculture and protecting natural resources and the environment are not merely economic responsibilities but also vital political, cultural, social, security, and defense missions.

The ceremony also saw the attendance of former Politburo member and former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former Politburo member and former State President Truong Tan Sang; Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; former Politburo members and former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and former Politburo members and former Standing members of the Secretariat Phan Dien and Tran Quoc Vuong, among others.

The Party chief commended the accomplishments made by the sector through emulation movements during the last five years and throughout its 80-year history of formation and development. He attributed the achievements to the wisdom, dedication, and efforts of generations of officials, workers, farmers, intellectuals, and enterprises, as well as the leadership and guidance of the Party and the State.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

However, he pointed out major and complex challenges that the sector is facing in economic development, resource management, and environmental protection, stressing that issues related to natural resources, the environment, and climate change, along with internal limitations in agriculture and rural areas, are becoming major bottlenecks hindering the nation’s goal of rapid and sustainable development.

These challenges go beyond economic and technical dimensions, touching on political, social, security, and ethical aspects of development, and therefore demanding strategic foresight along with bold and resolute actions in the new era, the General Secretary said.

He urged the sector to continue renewing its mindset and take stronger and more effective actions to contribute significantly to the success of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress and the nation’s prosperous and sustainable development.

General Secretary To Lam called for strengthening institutions and policies to lay a strategic foundation for the new period and accelerating the comprehensive review and full institutionalization of the Party’s guidelines on agriculture, farmers, rural areas, resource management, environmental protection, and climate change into the legal framework.

He stressed the need to set up mechanisms for controlling power, ensuring transparency and openness in land planning, allocation, leasing, land-use conversion, and resource exploitation, while preventing group interests, corruption, and wastefulness.

Attention must be given to strictly managing, fairly regulating, and restoring river and lake ecosystems and groundwater; controlling pollution; proactively adapting to climate change; upgrading irrigation systems, dikes, and reservoirs; applying technology for flood, landslide, and salinity intrusion warnings; restoring protective and mangrove forests and conserving biodiversity; and fully addressing environmental pollution in large cities, industrial zones, craft villages, and river basins, he said.

Science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and data must be key drivers of agriculture production, covering everything from crop and livestock breeding, biotechnology, and automation to traceability, logistics, and digital commerce, he said, noting that collaborative models linking scientists, businesses, cooperatives, and farmers should be promoted, while extension services must be practical and closely tied to fields and production facilities.

The Party chief requested a decisive resolution of administrative bottlenecks in land, resource, and environmental management, as well as challenges facing farmers and businesses in accessing capital, land, and scientific and technological resources.

He suggested restructuring the agricultural sector toward ecological, organic, and circular models with high-tech applications to generate higher added value; shifting agriculture from extensive growth to intensive development, focusing on quality, value addition, and brand building; developing national brands, expanding markets, and integrating more deeply into global agricultural value chains; and building model new-style rural ecosystems with comprehensive infrastructure, clean environments, and civilized rural societies.

He expressed his belief that the sector will continue to uphold its proud tradition, strongly renew its mindset, take bold and effective actions, dare to innovate and take responsibility, and make the greatest possible contribution to the nation’s development.

The Party General Secretary called on all officials, public employees, and workers in the sector, as well as scientists, entrepreneurs, cooperatives, and farmers nationwide, to unite and innovate further, successfully achieving set goals and building the model of “Ecological agriculture—modern rural areas—civilized farmers” model.

At the event, the Party leader presented a First-Class Labor Order to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment for its GDP growth, as well as in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development.

On this occasion, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang launched a patriotic emulation movement, calling on all officials, public employees, and workers of the sector across the country to promote innovation and creativity and turn aspirations into concrete actions towards accomplishing all tasks entrusted by the Party, State, and people.

