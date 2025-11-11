PM demands tighter rules for social housing push

Social housing projects require full infrastructure, from roads, utilities and telecom systems, to clinics, schools and recreation facilities, while equal access must extend nationwide, said PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee on Housing Policy and Real Estate Market, has demanded stricter oversight and transparency in approving, selling, renting and rent-to-own social housing units.

PM Pham Minh Chinh

Addressing the committee’s third meeting in Hanoi on November 11, which virtually linked with 34 cities and provinces nationwide, PM Pham Minh Chinh said the meeting aims to dismantle bureaucratic hurdles, ensuring open, sustainable social housing development and property market.

Citizens deserve fast, affordable and hassle-free access to homes, free of hidden fees or fraud, he said. Scaling social housing is key to macro-economic stability, curbing inflation, sustaining growth and driving long-term progress, he said.

Social housing projects require full infrastructure, from roads, utilities and telecom systems, to clinics, schools and recreation facilities, while equal access must extend nationwide, he stressed.

Despite gains, supply lags demand, financing remains shaky for builders and buyers, prices exclude low-and middle-income groups, allocated land is often far from city centres and underdeveloped, projects stall and some developers lack capital or expertise, he admitted.

He asked ministries, agencies, localities, businesses and developers to speed up the development of a healthy and sustainable housing market, particularly for social housing. Issues within their authority must be settled promptly, while more complex matters should be reported to higher levels for further action.

Citing risks of eligibility fraud, he ordered rigorous checks on applicants’ housing and income status, streamlined forms, dual in-person and online submissions via digital platforms, and police verification for informal workers.

The PM pressed for rapid regulatory rollout, asked companies with clean land to partner with localities on tailored projects, and urged collective duty to leave no one behind. He called for tapping every funding stream, central and local budgets, loans, and studying global benchmarks for Vietnam’s rollout.

Additional tasks also went to relevant ministries, agencies, localities and the media.

Vietnamplus