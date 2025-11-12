Factories, warehouses in Nhon Hoi Economic Zone devastated by typhoon No.13

In the aftermath, workers have returned to their plants, working tirelessly to clean up debris and restore production lines to meet year-end demand.

Located on Phuong Mai Peninsula, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone comprises multiple functional subzones, including a non-tariff area, industrial zone, port services, tourism, urban development, and services. The zone is expected to serve as a growth driver for the northeast region and support the urban expansion of Quy Nhon.

Numerous warehouses and factories in Nhon Hoi Economic Zone lay in ruins after the powerful storm.

Many factory rows of HD Nhon Hoi JSC (a wooden furniture manufacturer) were hit by strong winds and remain unrepaired.

Workers take advantage of clear weather to clean up debris and restore warehouse operations.

Walls of several workshops collapsed under fierce winds.

Roof sheets were torn off, leaving assets and inventories soaked and damaged.

Military forces were mobilized to help businesses in Nhon Hoi Economic Zone clean up and recover from the typhoon.

Workers return to factories to repair and restart production lines.

Damaged inventories are being sorted and salvaged after the storm.

At a garment factory, workers inspect machinery and resume operations.

Employees at a toy and pet accessory manufacturing facility work to repair storm damage.

The factory of Quihub Industrial Park Investment and Development JSC (within Nhon Hoi Economic Zone) was shattered by winds, with estimated losses of around US$800,000.

Severely damaged warehouses remain inoperable, halting production.

“Many production lines and shipments have been disrupted. We are negotiating with partners to delay delivery deadlines while recovering from the damage,” said a representative of HD Nhon Hoi JSC.

Factory structures and production lines collapsed under the storm’s impact.

Companies continue assessing losses to devise recovery plans.

Roofs were blown away, exposing bare frameworks.

A pet house and toy production facility suffered serious damage.



Steel frames and roof panels were twisted by the storm’s force.

According to the Gia Lai Department of Industry and Trade, preliminary estimates put total damages to industrial facilities across the province at over VND275 billion (US$11 million).

Provincial leaders pledge support for affected businesses Recently, Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee, conducted an on-site inspection of the storm damage to enterprises operating within the economic zone. Chairman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee inspects and meets with businesses affected by the typhoon. He noted that the losses were extensive, affecting not only industrial production but also the tourism sector, particularly resorts and commercial complexes. The province has instructed relevant agencies to assess and document damages while coordinating support to help businesses restore essential infrastructure, including workshops, electricity, and water systems, to stabilize production as soon as possible. Chairman Pham Anh Tuan said the province would consider financial, credit, and incentive policies to assist businesses in resuming operations and ensuring job stability for workers. “One of our top priorities now is to restore power, water, and essential infrastructure,” he stressed. “Enterprises with insurance coverage must work closely with their insurers to promptly verify damages, facilitate compensation, and restart production.”

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan