Factories, warehouses in Nhon Hoi Economic Zone devastated by typhoon No.13
SGGPO
Typhoon No.13 battered Nhon Hoi Economic Zone in Gia Lai Province, leaving widespread destruction across factories and warehouses.
In the aftermath, workers have returned to their plants, working tirelessly to clean up debris and restore production lines to meet year-end demand.
Located on Phuong Mai Peninsula, Nhon Hoi Economic Zone comprises multiple functional subzones, including a non-tariff area, industrial zone, port services, tourism, urban development, and services. The zone is expected to serve as a growth driver for the northeast region and support the urban expansion of Quy Nhon.
Provincial leaders pledge support for affected businesses
Recently, Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee, conducted an on-site inspection of the storm damage to enterprises operating within the economic zone.
He noted that the losses were extensive, affecting not only industrial production but also the tourism sector, particularly resorts and commercial complexes. The province has instructed relevant agencies to assess and document damages while coordinating support to help businesses restore essential infrastructure, including workshops, electricity, and water systems, to stabilize production as soon as possible.
Chairman Pham Anh Tuan said the province would consider financial, credit, and incentive policies to assist businesses in resuming operations and ensuring job stability for workers.
“One of our top priorities now is to restore power, water, and essential infrastructure,” he stressed. “Enterprises with insurance coverage must work closely with their insurers to promptly verify damages, facilitate compensation, and restart production.”