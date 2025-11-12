National

Mass groundbreaking, inauguration of transport projects scheduled on December 19

The Ministry of Construction yesterday announced that it will break ground on four projects and inaugurate 12 major transport works on December 19.

According to the ministry, the four projects set for commencement include the expansion of the Cam Lo–La Son Expressway, completion of the Than Vu Tunnel, widening of the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong–My Thuan Expressway, and the construction of the Lao Cai–Hanoi–Hai Phong railway.

The 12 transport projects scheduled for inauguration include segments of the Eastern North-South Expressway, consisting of Quang Ngai–Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon–Chi Thanh, Chi Thanh–Van Phong, Can Tho–Hau Giang, and Hau Giang–Ca Mau. Other projects include the second section of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway; the Cao Lanh–Lo Te and Lo Te–Rach Soi Expressways; the expansion of several bridges and tunnels on National Highway 1; the rehabilitation of the Quy Nhon channel; and the upgrade of the Cai Mep–Thi Vai shipping route.

The Ministry of Construction has also called on other ministries, agencies, and the People’s Committees of centrally run cities and provinces to review and prepare for the nationwide simultaneous groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies on December 19.

As of now, the Ministry has received registrations for 36 projects set to commence and 24 projects slated for inauguration during this period.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

