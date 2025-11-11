Typhoon Kalmaegi wrecks numerous fishing boats across lagoons, bays

Typhoon No. 13 (Kalmaegi) wreaked havoc on coastal villages in Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces.

At De Gi Lagoon in Gia Lai Province and Xuan Dai Bay in Dak Lak Province, strong winds and high tides have destroyed and damaged hundreds of fishing boats.

In the aftermath, fishermen are racing to repair their vessels and fishing gear in an effort to salvage their livelihoods.

Five days after the typhoon, Xuan Dai Bay in Dak Lak Province, a key aquaculture hub, remains strewn with broken boats, with fish cages and aquaculture ponds still damaged and eroded.

In the Vung Chao area, Song Cau Ward, Dak Lak Province, numerous fishing boats were shattered and stacked on top of each other by the storm and high tides.

Meanwhile, at De Gi Lagoon in Gia Lai Province, numerous offshore fishing boats capsized by the storm remain scattered and unrepaired. Boat owners are working with partners, businesses and insurance providers to salvage and restore their vessels to reclaim their livelihoods.

>>>Below are images showing fishing boats damaged by typhoon No.13.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong