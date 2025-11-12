Lam Dong urgently repairs landslide-damaged sections of D’ran, Gia Bac Passes

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province has approved an emergency construction project to repair landslides and ensure traffic safety on national roads.

Landslide site on D’ran Pass in Xuan Truong Ward, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee has issued an emergency construction order to address severe landslides on two major national highways to ensure traffic safety following prolonged heavy rains in late October, including National Route 28, between km 47+252 and km 54+000, passing through Gia Bac Pass in Son Dien Commune with a total budget of VND4.2 billion (US$159,124).

At D’ran Pass, an emergency construction project has been launched to repair landslides on National Route 20, between km 262+400 and km 262+530, in the D’ran Suspension Bridge area, Xuan Truong Ward, Da Lat City, with a budget of VND5 billion (US$189,434).

Both projects are required to be completed within 45 days.

Road subsidence on National Route 28 at Gia Bac Pass, Son Dien Commune, Lam Dong Province (Photo: SGGP)

Residents trek through forests and coffee plantations to circumvent the landslide site on D’ran Pass, Xuan Truong Ward, Da Lat, Lam Dong Province (Photo: SGGP)

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, from October 26 to 30, prolonged heavy rains caused landslides and cracks in the roadbeds and surfaces at several points along mountain passes, disrupting traffic and posing significant safety risks for people and vehicles.

In particular, at D’ran Pass, authorities were forced to completely close the road to all vehicles, causing major inconvenience for residents. Instead of the usual 6–7 km route, people had to take a detour of nearly 100 km. Many students had to traverse forests and coffee plantations to reach their schools.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh