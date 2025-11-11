Ho Chi Minh City halts establishment of newspaper, radio & television unit

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee announced the temporary suspension of the plan to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Newspaper and Radio & Television.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee has notified agencies and units about the temporary suspension of Proposal No. 02-DA/TU dated August 21, 2025, on the establishment of a streamlined, strong and efficient Ho Chi Minh City Newspaper and Radio & Television, as well as Decision No. 352-QD/TU dated August 21, 2025, on the establishment of Ho Chi Minh City Newspaper and Radio & Television under the municipal Party Committee.

This suspension aims to finalize a new, more suitable replacement plan.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee emphasized that the ongoing merger and reorganization of local media agencies, in line with the restructuring of provincial-level administrative units, will continue to proceed under the guidance of the Central Government.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong