National

Agencies intensify preparations for Long Thanh Airport launch

SGGPO

Relevant agencies are stepping up coordination and preparations to put Long Thanh International Airport into operation, with a focus on aviation security and safety, emergency response, transport infrastructure and community engagement.

On the morning of August 21, the Long Thanh International Airport Project Management Board said it had held a working session with the Southern Airports Authority and the Long Thanh Ward People’s Committee in Dong Nai City to discuss coordination and preparations for putting the airport into operation.

At the working session, representatives of Long Thanh International Airport provided an overview of the project and proposed coordination measures covering four key areas, including aviation security, safety and airspace management; healthcare, fire prevention and firefighting, rescue and aircraft search and rescue; transport infrastructure and accommodation; and trial exercises and community engagement.

781137459-1003281486067994-3907008759273855999-n-4883-7588.jpg
Leaders of Long Thanh International Airport and relevant agencies agree on coordination measures to prepare the airport for operation.

The parties reached agreement on the framework of cooperation and will organize drills according to plans proposed by Long Thanh International Airport.

The Long Thanh Ward People’s Committee pledged to facilitate preparations for the airport’s operation. It also proposed prioritizing career guidance, vocational training and recruitment for residents, particularly children of families affected by land clearance and resettlement for the project, to work at Long Thanh Airport.

Long Thanh Ward and Long Thanh International Airport are expected to sign a coordination agreement next month.

On the occasion, Long Thanh International Airport, in coordination with the Long Thanh Ward People’s Committee, presented gifts to two Vietnamese Heroic Mothers living in the area.

Related News
By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Long Thanh International AirportDong Nai airport operations aviation safety aviation security transport infrastructure emergency response local employment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn