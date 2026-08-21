Agencies intensify preparations for Long Thanh Airport launch

Relevant agencies are stepping up coordination and preparations to put Long Thanh International Airport into operation, with a focus on aviation security and safety, emergency response, transport infrastructure and community engagement.

On the morning of August 21, the Long Thanh International Airport Project Management Board said it had held a working session with the Southern Airports Authority and the Long Thanh Ward People’s Committee in Dong Nai City to discuss coordination and preparations for putting the airport into operation.

At the working session, representatives of Long Thanh International Airport provided an overview of the project and proposed coordination measures covering four key areas, including aviation security, safety and airspace management; healthcare, fire prevention and firefighting, rescue and aircraft search and rescue; transport infrastructure and accommodation; and trial exercises and community engagement.

Leaders of Long Thanh International Airport and relevant agencies agree on coordination measures to prepare the airport for operation.

The parties reached agreement on the framework of cooperation and will organize drills according to plans proposed by Long Thanh International Airport.

The Long Thanh Ward People’s Committee pledged to facilitate preparations for the airport’s operation. It also proposed prioritizing career guidance, vocational training and recruitment for residents, particularly children of families affected by land clearance and resettlement for the project, to work at Long Thanh Airport.

Long Thanh Ward and Long Thanh International Airport are expected to sign a coordination agreement next month.

On the occasion, Long Thanh International Airport, in coordination with the Long Thanh Ward People’s Committee, presented gifts to two Vietnamese Heroic Mothers living in the area.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong