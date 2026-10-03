Ben Luc—Long Expressway handles 25,000 vehicles on first full day of operation

Nearly 25,000 vehicles traversed the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway during its first full day of open-to-traffic operation, generating more than VND1.8 billion (US$69,232) in toll revenue.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai Phuong, Deputy Director of Vietnam Expressway Services Engineering Joint Stock Company (VECE), confirmed the figures on October 2, noting that the data covers the 24-hour period from midnight on October 1 to midnight on October 2.

According to VECE, traffic volume on the expressway rose by approximately 30 percent compared to levels prior to full connectivity, while toll revenues surged by 140 percent. The newly fully opened route allows vehicles to travel seamlessly between the Mekong Delta and Southeastern regions without navigating the urban center of Ho Chi Minh City.

Stretching nearly 58 kilometers, the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway links the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 with Dong Nai City and National Highway 51. The entire route officially opened to traffic at midnight on October 1 following the completion of its remaining packages, including Binh Khanh and Phuoc Khanh bridges.

Vehicles turning from National Highway 51 in Dong Nai onto the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway toward the Mekong Delta (Photo: SGGP)

VECE advised motorists during this initial operating phase to adhere closely to speed limits, maintain safe following distances, stay in their designated lanes, and carefully observe road signage, particularly when navigating interchanges.

The maximum speed limit along the main line is primarily 90 km/h, though certain sections—including the stretches across the Binh Khanh and Phuoc Khanh bridges—are capped at 80 km/h.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh