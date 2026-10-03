National

Ben Luc—Long Expressway handles 25,000 vehicles on first full day of operation

SGGP

Nearly 25,000 vehicles traversed the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway during its first full day of open-to-traffic operation, generating more than VND1.8 billion (US$69,232) in toll revenue.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai Phuong, Deputy Director of Vietnam Expressway Services Engineering Joint Stock Company (VECE), confirmed the figures on October 2, noting that the data covers the 24-hour period from midnight on October 1 to midnight on October 2.

According to VECE, traffic volume on the expressway rose by approximately 30 percent compared to levels prior to full connectivity, while toll revenues surged by 140 percent. The newly fully opened route allows vehicles to travel seamlessly between the Mekong Delta and Southeastern regions without navigating the urban center of Ho Chi Minh City.

Stretching nearly 58 kilometers, the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway links the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 with Dong Nai City and National Highway 51. The entire route officially opened to traffic at midnight on October 1 following the completion of its remaining packages, including Binh Khanh and Phuoc Khanh bridges.

9639c7c8-8cd1-474e-b762-7d28725884de-1328-8316.jpg
Vehicles turning from National Highway 51 in Dong Nai onto the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway toward the Mekong Delta (Photo: SGGP)

VECE advised motorists during this initial operating phase to adhere closely to speed limits, maintain safe following distances, stay in their designated lanes, and carefully observe road signage, particularly when navigating interchanges.

The maximum speed limit along the main line is primarily 90 km/h, though certain sections—including the stretches across the Binh Khanh and Phuoc Khanh bridges—are capped at 80 km/h.

Related News
By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ben Luc—Long Expressway first full day of operation Vietnam Expressway Services Engineering Joint Stock Company (VECE)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn