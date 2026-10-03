Khanh Binh–Chrey Thom international land border gates officially inaugurated

On October 3, authorities in An Giang Province and Cambodia's Kandal Province held a ceremony to announce the opening of the Khanh Binh-Chrey Thom international land border.

Cargo vehicles passing through the Khanh Binh International Land Border Gate (Photo: SGGP)

The Khanh Binh International Land Border Gate is located in Khanh Binh Commune, An Giang Province, and is directly connected with the Chrey Thom Border Gate in Kandal Province, Cambodia. At approximately 75 km from Phnom Penh, it is the border gate in An Giang Province located closest to the Cambodian capital.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee, Ho Van Mung, said the inauguration of the Khanh Binh–Chrey Thom international border gate would create new momentum for development and turn the gates into a key transit hub for goods from the Mekong Delta and other parts of Vietnam to the Cambodian market and other ASEAN countries.

An Giang aims to raise the total value of imports and exports passing through the Khanh Binh–Chrey Thom border gates to approximately US$1.2 billion by 2030.

Delegates witness the customs clearance of cargo vehicles passing through the Khanh Binh–Chrey Thom international land border gates. (Photo: SGGP)

The inauguration is also expected to facilitate the development of interconnected international tourism tours and routes linking An Giang and other Mekong Delta provinces with Phnom Penh and other countries in the region.

The development of border trade is expected to strongly attract investors to An Giang Border Gate Economic Zone, creating thousands of new jobs in services, trade and logistics, contributing to the restructuring of the local workforce and improving incomes for border-area residents.

The inauguration of the border gate pair will also contribute to establishing a robust security belt, enabling authorities to proactively control and effectively prevent transnational crime, high-tech crime, illegal entry and exit, human trafficking, and trade fraud.

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony of the Khanh Binh–Chrey Thom international land border gates. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Hoang Hai, Deputy Chairman of the National Border Committee under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (R), presents the Government’s resolution approving the upgrade of Khanh Binh Border Gate to Khanh Binh International Land Border Gate to Mr. Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh