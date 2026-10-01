Vietnam sets target of 899,857 social, rental housing apartments for 2026–2030

The Vietnamese Government issued Resolution 303/NQ-CP on September 30 assigning target figures for social and rental housing development to localities for the 2026–2030 period, setting a total national goal of 899,857 apartments.

Phu My 18-story social housing complex in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Quang Vu

Under the resolution, Hanoi is assigned 84,000 apartments, HCMC 181,257 homes, Hai Phong City 32,850 apartments, Hue City 10,600 homes, Da Nang City 26,279 apartments, Can Tho City 13,250 apartments, and Dong Nai City 60,054 apartments. People's committees in provinces must integrate these assigned targets into their annual socio-economic development plans for implementation, while directing social housing project investors to increase the proportion of apartments for lease and lease-purchase while reducing apartments for outright sale.

The resolution emphasizes that developing social and rental housing is a crucial political task to materialize the principle that legal shelter is a fundamental right of citizens, ensuring all residents have access to safe housing matching their financial capacity. Beside housing for sale, rental housing must be identified as a strategic and long-term segment for the general population, helping guarantee social welfare, public order, and labor productivity while contributing to real estate market stability.

Therefore, the Government prioritizes rental housing development, especially rental apartment models with synchronized infrastructure in major cities, industrial zones, economic zones, transit-oriented development (TOD) areas, key dynamic regions, and important economic corridors.

The Government aims to complete or exceed the goal of constructing at least 1 million social and rental housing apartments for low-income earners and industrial park workers by 2030.

Earlier, General Secretary and President To Lam outlined key directives and strategic orientations for the development of social housing in the coming years. Following these directives, the Government revised the targets of the project “Investing in the Construction of at Least One Million Social Housing Units for Low-Income Earners and Industrial Park Workers in the 2021-2030 period.” The Government has also assigned specific social housing and rental housing development targets for the 2026-2030 period to local authorities, as detailed above.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan