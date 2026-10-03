Government officers and workers will enjoy a 7-day holiday for the 2027 Tet (Lunar New Year), from February 4 to February 10, 2027 (from the 28th day of the last month to the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Government finalizes 7-day Lunar New Year holiday plan. (Photo: SGGP)

The Government Office issued Official Letter No. 10065/VPCP-KGVX on October 2, conveying directives from Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra regarding the official schedule for several public holidays in 2026 and 2027, according to the Government Information and Communications Authority.

Under the approved schedule, the Deputy Prime Minister finalized a 7-day holiday for the 2027 Lunar New Year, a 4-day holiday for National Day in 2027, and a 1-day holiday for Vietnam Culture Day in 2026.

Specifically, civil servants and public employees will receive a 1-day day off for Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, 2026.

The 2027 National Day holiday will last 4 consecutive days, from Thursday, September 2, 2027 through Sunday, September 5, 2027. This includes two statutory public holidays and two regular weekend days.

The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Minister of Home Affairs to formally notify administrative agencies, public service providers, political organizations, socio-political organizations, businesses, and employees.

Agencies and public organizations are required to arrange adequate duty staff and organize working shifts appropriately to ensure continuous operations and uninterrupted service to the public.

Ministries, state agencies, and local authorities were instructed to implement specific measures encouraging businesses, organizations, and individuals to maintain production and business operations, ensure market supply and demand stability, control prices, and maintain labor supply balance before, during, and after the specified holiday periods.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh