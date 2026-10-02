Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh to expand key connecting road to six lanes

Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh will expand Nguyen Van Bua Street to six lanes to ease severe traffic congestion and boost regional connectivity.

Nguyen Van Bua Street, in the section bordering Tay Ninh Province, is frequently overloaded and congested. (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province announced on October 1 that the provincial People’s Council has approved a resolution agreeing to let the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee serve as the managing agency for a project to expand Nguyen Van Bua Street and rebuild Lon Bridge to six lanes, with a total road width of 40 meters.

The expansion covers the section of Nguyen Van Bua Street from the Nga Ba Giong intersection to the TL9 Bridge.

The expansion project also includes constructing a new Lon Bridge and completing the Lon Bridge interchange, along with underpasses and connecting ramps. (Photo; SGGP)

According to reporters' observations, traffic is consistently heavy along the route, which runs from Xuan Thoi Son and Ba Diem communes in Ho Chi Minh City to the border with Provincial Road 824 in My Hanh Commune, Tay Ninh Province.

During peak hours, holidays, and the Lunar New Year, travel and freight transport demands surge significantly. Because the current road width measures only 11 to 14 meters, severe traffic congestion occurs frequently.

Additionally, several closely spaced intersections along the route cause conflicting traffic flows when vehicles turn simultaneously, creating bottlenecks and heightened safety risks.

Under the approved planning, the project will pass through Ba Diem, Xuan Thoi Son, and Vinh Loc communes in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as My Hanh and Duc Lap communes in Tay Ninh Province.

The project originates at the Nga Ba Giong intersection, crossing Duong Cong Khi Street in Ho Chi Minh City and terminates where Provincial Road 824 meets Road No. 5 in Tay Ninh Province.

The total planned length is 3.81 kilometers, with a uniform width of 40 meters. The section passing through Tay Ninh spans approximately 110 meters, while the remaining 3.7 kilometers lie within Ho Chi Minh City.

The project scope includes constructing the new Lon Bridge, completing the Lon Bridge interchange along with underpasses and connecting ramps, expanding the TL9 Bridge to align with regional planning, and building a new drainage system alongside lighting, green landscaping, and traffic safety infrastructure.

The project carries an estimated investment of nearly VND3 trillion (US$115 million), funded directly from Ho Chi Minh City's budget. Construction is scheduled for the 2026–2030 period.

The project is expected to clear a major traffic bottleneck in the area, improving connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh Province, and the Mekong Delta. (Photo: SGGP)

Tay Ninh provincial authorities stated that expanding Nguyen Van Bua Street and building the Lon Bridge will help complete the transport network planned for the Southeast region and the Mekong Delta. Local officials added that the upgrade is expected to enhance connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh, reduce logistics costs, and attract further investment into local industrial and urban zones.

According to the Tay Ninh People’s Committee, the investment plan was agreed upon by the Standing Committees of both the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee under Conclusion No. 1257-KL/TU, signed on July 28, 2026, regarding bilateral cooperation programs.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh