Vietnam prepares for APEC 2027 with U.S. support

The National APEC 2027 Secretariat and the U.S. Department of State launched a conference in Hanoi to enhance organizational capacity and coordination, marking a key step in preparing to host APEC Year 2027.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National APEC 2027 Secretariat, under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, partnered with the U.S. Department of State to host a workshop titled "Preparing for APEC Year 2027: Strengthening capacity for effective organization and coordination" in Hanoi on the morning of October 1.

Nearly 100 delegates attended the event, representing ministries, central agencies, subcommittees of the National APEC 2027 Committee, and local authorities involved in preparations for APEC Vietnam 2027.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening remarks, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu emphasized that hosting APEC Year 2027 is a core foreign policy task for Vietnam between now and 2030, requiring preparations and execution commensurate with the event's significance and stature.

Preparation and professional organization for APEC Year 2027 will demonstrate the host nation's responsibility and capacity, contributing to trust-building, facilitating dialogue and cooperation among members, and delivering practical outcomes for citizens and businesses.

Welcoming the proactive engagement of local authorities, Deputy Minister Nguyen Minh Vu stressed that leveraging the role and responsibility of each locality while ensuring seamless coordination with central agencies is critical to the success of APEC Year 2027. He requested the National APEC 2027 Secretariat, subcommittees, ministries, agencies, and local governments to refine coordination mechanisms, clearly assign responsibilities, and ensure timely decision-making and problem-solving.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam Courtney Beale speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam Courtney Beale affirmed that Vietnam is one of the United States' most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region, with a growing role and stature both regionally and internationally.

The Deputy Chief of Mission emphasized that Vietnam's successful hosting of APEC in 2006 and 2017 demonstrated its organizational, coordination, and leadership capabilities. She expressed confidence that APEC Vietnam 2027 will offer Vietnam an opportunity to showcase its vision and proactive role in driving practical cooperative outcomes for the region.

Ms. Courtney Beale added that the United States will continue to work closely with Vietnam and stands ready to support capacity building, skill enhancement, and the sharing of organizational experience to ensure an effective and successful APEC Year 2027.

Commending Vietnam's proactive preparations and noting that Vietnam is among the few member economies to host APEC three times, Eduardo Pedrosa, Executive Director of the APEC International Secretariat, said the secretariat will continue to cooperate closely with Vietnam throughout the preparation and implementation process. This aims to build an effective and substantive agenda that leaves a distinct mark and makes practical contributions to regional cooperation.

During the two-day workshop on October 1–2, delegates will engage with the APEC International Secretariat and experts from former host economies to discuss organizational experience, inter-agency coordination, and contingency handling.

The discussion sessions will also allow local authorities to clarify preparation requirements, propose support needs, and leverage their economic, cultural, and tourism strengths—contributing to the success of APEC Year 2027, promoting Vietnam's image, and driving local development.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh