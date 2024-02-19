Culture/art

Activities celebrating Dien Bien Phu Victory held nationwide

The culture, sports, and tourism industry of the country plans to organize a wide range of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory.

An art program of the Vietnam People's Navy at the 2023 National Librarian Festival (Photo: hcmcp)

Accordingly, the 2024 National Librarian Festival will be held in April with the participation of 45 teams from provinces and cities throughout the country.

This year’s event themed “Dien Bien - An Epic Song Sounds Forever” will focus on promoting reading culture and introducing books on Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Besides, the Propaganda Festival will open in Dien Bien Phu City in the northern province of Dien Bien on March 25.

The competition will present art programs performed by 40 propaganda teams nationwide to audiences in provinces and cities, including Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho, Hanoi, Hoa Binh, Son La, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, and Dien Bien.

Each 35-minute performance aims to honor patriotism, revolutionary heroism, and the great historical value of Dien Bien Phu Victory.

The award ceremony of the festival is scheduled to take place at the May 7 Square in Dien Bien Phu City, Dien Bien Province on April 2.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh

70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory Propaganda Festival National Librarian Festival

