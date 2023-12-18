Culture/art

Art program marks founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army

An art program of the Military Region 7’s armed forces marking the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22) opened on December 18.

Major General Hoang Dinh Chung, Chief of the Department of Political Affairs under Military Region 7, and head of the organization board of the program speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event held by the Political Department of the Military Region 7 also aims to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the Whole-people Defense Festive Day (December 22), the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory, the emulation movement of the armed forces at levels in the Military Region 7 in the 2019-2024 phase.

Speaking at the event, Major General Hoang Dinh Chung, Chief of the Department of Political Affairs under Military Region 7, and head of the organization board of the program said that the Party organizations and heads of departments at levels in the military region have been very interested in directing and organizing cultural and arts activities promoting patriotism, national pride, and the glorious traditions of the Party, the Army, and the armed forces of the Military Region 7 for over the past time.

The program aims to recognize and honor the creative contributions of individuals and units as well as discover talents, especially people with specific skills in traditional arts, he added.

This year’s event attracts 21 art troupes presenting performances in various forms of arts including singing, dancing, drama, and among. It will run until December 20.

There is an exhibition of 48 award-winning works of contests of arts, literature, fine arts, and photography of the military region’s armed forces, including exhibits reflecting the responsibility and support of the soldiers in the fight against Covid-19.

Images of the art program:

Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, deputy Chief of the Department of Political Affairs under Military Region 7 visits the exhibition at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh

