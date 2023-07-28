A lot of houses submerged under 2 meter floodwater in Binh Phuoc

The water level suddenly rose by one to two meters after a several-hour downpour in Bu Dang District, Binh Phuoc Province yesterday's afternoon.

The heavy rain caused serious flooding in many places.

At the current time, the People’s Committee of Bu Dang District continues to direct functional forces to urgently help local people overcome the consequences owing to the prolonged downpour.

In Duc Phong Town, more than 50 houses were submerged under flood water. Notably, serious flooding was recorded in the residential area of Hoa Dong Bridge, Bu Dang Bridge on National Highway 14.

According to preliminary statistics of the People's Committee of Bu Dang District, the downpour caused damage of more than VND600 million (US$25,282).

The Steering Committee for Flood and Storm Control and Prevention, Search and Rescue of Bu Dang District sent an urgent warning and required households living near Dak Woa stream and low-lying areas to take their relatives and move their property to safe places.

The People’s Committee of Bu Dang District also sent forces to the scene to evacuate people being isolated in the flooding areas to safe places and regulate the traffic situation.

The People’s Committee of Bu Dang District proposed the Project Management Board of Binh Phuoc Province soon expand local stream beds, and build embankments and roads heading to Dak Woa stream.