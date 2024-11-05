9th National Congress of Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC ends

Attending the closing ceremony were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy; the member of the Standing Committee the Central Youth Communist Union and the Standing Vice Chairman of Vietnam Youth Union; Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command; and Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep.
The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) took place on November 4-5 and attracted 441 delegates representing nearly 2.35 million young people and children in the city under the theme "HCMC Youth: Patriotism, solidarity, Creativity, Aspiration, and Dedication” to the development of youth and a city with a high quality of life, civilization, modernity, and humanity”. The congress adopted the action slogan “Patriotism – Solidarity – Creativity – Aspiration - Dedication".
The congress implemented tasks, including evaluating the results of the youth unions’ activities and the youth movement in HCMC during the 8th term in the 2019 – 2024 period and outlined tasks in the 9th term in the 2024 – 2029 period.
During the 2019-2024 period, the HCMC Youth Federation has made significant contributions to the city's development towards becoming a civilized, modern, and humane city. Notably, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the HCMC Youth Federation served as a volunteer force in pandemic prevention and control through the Go Volunteer portal and actively participated in the city's post-pandemic economic and social recovery.
During the past term, digital transformation and the application of information technology have been enhanced in propaganda, education, and organization activities that attracted more than 5 million young people.