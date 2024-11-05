Ho Chi Minh City

9th National Congress of Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC ends

SGGPO

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) at Youth’s Cultural House in HCMC for the 2024 – 2029 tenure ended on November 5.

Delegates attend the closing ceremony of the 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the closing ceremony were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy; the member of the Standing Committee the Central Youth Communist Union and the Standing Vice Chairman of Vietnam Youth Union; Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command; and Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Delegates attend the closing ceremony of the 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) took place on November 4-5 and attracted 441 delegates representing nearly 2.35 million young people and children in the city under the theme "HCMC Youth: Patriotism, solidarity, Creativity, Aspiration, and Dedication” to the development of youth and a city with a high quality of life, civilization, modernity, and humanity”. The congress adopted the action slogan “Patriotism – Solidarity – Creativity – Aspiration - Dedication".

The congress implemented tasks, including evaluating the results of the youth unions’ activities and the youth movement in HCMC during the 8th term in the 2019 – 2024 period and outlined tasks in the 9th term in the 2024 – 2029 period.

Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

An art perfromance at the closing ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

During the 2019-2024 period, the HCMC Youth Federation has made significant contributions to the city's development towards becoming a civilized, modern, and humane city. Notably, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the HCMC Youth Federation served as a volunteer force in pandemic prevention and control through the Go Volunteer portal and actively participated in the city's post-pandemic economic and social recovery.

During the past term, digital transformation and the application of information technology have been enhanced in propaganda, education, and organization activities that attracted more than 5 million young people.

By Thu Huong, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

9th National Congress of Vietnam Youth Federation HCMC youth patriotism solidarity creativity Aspiration Decdication

