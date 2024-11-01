Ho Chi Minh City

9th National Congress of Vietnam Youth Federation in HCMC to open next week

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC for the 2024 – 2029 tenure will take place on November 4-5.

Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai speaks at the press conference. (Photo: hcmcpv)

The statement was made at a press conference which was held by the Standing Committee of the HCMC Youth Union and the Secretariat of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC and chaired by Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC Ngo Minh Hai.

The congress will implement tasks, including evaluating the results of the youth unions’ activities and the youth movement in HCMC during the 8th term in the 2019 – 2024 period and outlining tasks in the 9th term in the 2024 – 2029 period.

Regarding personnel work, the congress will directly elect the President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC, increase the number of members of the Committee of the federation from 69 to 79 and Vice Presidents from seven to nine to be appropriate to the current situation with more than 2.35 million young people and children in the city.

