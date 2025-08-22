6th Regional Logistics Forum opens in Hue City

The 6th Regional Logistics Forum, themed 'Cross-Border Logistics – A Growth Catalyst for the North Central and Central Coastal Regions,' opened in Hue City on the morning of August 22.

This annual event is jointly organized by the Business Forum Magazine under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), in collaboration with relevant agencies, under the direction of the VCCI and the People’s Committees of provinces and cities in the North Central and Central Coastal regions. The forum is expected to foster breakthroughs in regional logistics development strategies, laying a strategic foundation for the next phase of growth.

In the context of deepening international integration, cross-border logistics has emerged as a key driver of economic growth. The North Central and Central Coastal regions, with their advantages of deep-water seaports and gateways to the East-West economic corridor, are emerging as strategic connectivity hubs. However, to fully unlock their potential, the regions require a modern, integrated, and sustainable logistics ecosystem. This pressing need forms the core of discussions at this year’s forum, where experts and business leaders are examining bottlenecks in infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and operations, while proposing solutions to enhance regional competitiveness.

Accordingly, discussions at the forum not only focus on technical solutions but also emphasize sustainable development, ranging from the establishment of green transport systems and the application of digital technologies in supply chain management to strengthening linkages between domestic and international enterprises. These efforts are necessary steps to turn strategic thinking into concrete action, generating new momentum for regional growth.

More than just a platform for vision-sharing, the forum is an opportunity for real-world insights. Businesses directly share difficulties in operations, propose solutions to regulatory authorities, and explore new avenues for collaboration within the emerging logistics ecosystem of the North Central and Central Coastal regions.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Hoang Quang Phong, Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), emphasized the strategic role of the logistics sector in Vietnam’s economic development amid deepening global integration. He noted that logistics is increasingly becoming a key factor in enhancing national competitiveness.

According to Mr. Hoang Quang Phong, the new era of national development comes with the promotion of the exploitation of marine, underground, and outer spaces, alongside digital transformation, green transition, and three strategic breakthroughs in institutional reform, infrastructure, and human resources. These shifts not only pose new demands but also create significant momentum for the growth of the logistics sector.

Logistics not only helps reduce time and costs but also enhances the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses and goods. In the context of global integration, logistics services play an increasingly vital role, making practical contributions to national economic development and helping to address global challenges, Mr. Phong stressed.

According to Mr. Hoang Quang Phong, the insights and recommendations shared at the forum will be compiled and submitted to the Government and relevant authorities. He affirmed that VCCI remains committed to supporting the business community by promoting investment, fostering connections between domestic and international enterprises, and advancing efforts to improve the business environment. This includes reducing logistics costs through policy advocacy, public–private dialogue, and regional initiatives aimed at integrating Hue and the Central region into global logistics networks.

