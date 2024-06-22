42nd HCMC Press Awards honors outstanding works

The award ceremony of the 42nd HCMC Press Awards 2024 was held in the city on June 21 by HCMC Journalists' Association, marking the 99th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and journalists at the award ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Among the attandees were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and President of HCMC Journalists’ Association Nguyen Tan Phong.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers first and second prizes to journalists. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s organization board received 271 entries in various genres from 18 press agencies and presented 61 awards to outstanding press works in different types of media, including print, internet, radio, and TV featuring the categories of political commentary, reportage and documentary, interview, photographic reporting and group works. The awards include five first prizes, 11 second prizes, 19 third prizes, and 26 encouragement prizes.

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper received two second prizes, three third prizes, and two encouragement prizes.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai congratulated journalists and highly appreciated the press agencies’ achievements and outstanding contributions to HCMC’s development.

He asked press agencies in the city to pay attention to propaganda activities to provide information about Party guidelines and State policies, HCMC’s guidelines and policies, especially those directly related to the life of residents; political and ideological education for journalists; enhancement of digital transformation and application of artificial intelligence and new technologies in press activities; organization of activities marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

The HCMC Press Awards is held annually to celebrate the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21 and honor reporters and their outstanding works with ideological and political quality, highlighting solutions for socioeconomic development.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (5th, R) and Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (6th, R) offer first prizes to reporters. (Photo: SGGP)

President of the HCMC Journalists’ Association Nguyen Tan Phong speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents first prizes to reporters. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice President of Vietnam Journalists’ Association Tran Trong Dung (L) awards the Flag for Excellent Collective to the HCMC Journalists’ Association. (Photo: SGGP)

Journalist Vo Minh Phong of the SGGP Newspaper (L) shares about the series of articles about Resolution 98 implementation which win the second prize at the 42nd HCMC Press Awards 2024

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (7th, R) and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien (6th, L) present second prizes to journalists. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang (7th, L) and President of the HCMC Journalists’ Association Nguyen Tan Phong (8th, L) present third prizes to journalists. (Photo: SGGP)

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department (6th, L) and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (6th, R) present encouragement prizes to journalists. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh