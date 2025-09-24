Fire drills at Saigon River Tunnel rescheduled

The Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police Division (PC07) of the HCMC Police announced an adjustment to the schedule for firefighting and rescue drills at the Saigon River Tunnel on Mai Chi Tho Street, An Khanh Ward, HCMC.

Under the original plan, training sessions were to be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on September 23–24, with the official exercise scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on September 26.

However, to concentrate manpower and equipment for security duties at major events and ensure round-the-clock readiness, PC07 has rescheduled the drills at the Saigon River Tunnel.

According to the revised plan, training sessions will now take place on September 25–26 (Thursday and Friday) from 10 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., while the official exercise will be staged at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 28.

Traffic diversions during the exercise will be arranged as follows:

From Saigon Ward to An Khanh Ward: Vo Van Kiet Street → Vo Van Kiet Frontage Road → Vo Van Kiet Street → Ton Duc Thang Street → Ba Son Bridge → R12 Road → To Huu Street → Mai Chi Tho Street.

From An Khanh Ward to Saigon Ward: Mai Chi Tho Street → To Huu Street → R12 Road → Ba Son Bridge → Le Duan Street → Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street → Vo Van Kiet Street.

PC07 advised residents and commuters to proactively choose alternative routes to avoid congestion during the exercise.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thuy Doan