HCMC strengthens cooperation with US in science, technology

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang underscored that the city possesses abundant advantages and untapped potential, paving the way for expanded cooperation with the US.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and US Consul General Melissa A. Brown

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang received Ms. Melissa A. Brown, the newly appointed US Consul General in HCMC on the afternoon of September 24.

Welcoming the increasingly robust ties between Vietnam and the US, the HCMC Party chief affirmed that the city’s scale and growth capacity offer ample room for collaboration across multiple sectors. He stressed his personal responsibility in advancing partnerships with the US, particularly in areas of American strength such as science and technology and education.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang emphasized that HCMC has placed science and technology at the core of its development strategy, aiming to establish itself as a leading regional hub in this field.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang receives US Consul General in HCMC Melissa A. Brown.

The HCMC Party Secretary emphasized that the city’s large scale and ample capacity provide strong foundations for development and cooperation across a wide range of sectors. With shifting mindsets and approaches to economic development, Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular, he said, are committed to creating more favorable conditions for foreign investors, including US businesses.

Adopting a pragmatic approach of “resolving obstacles as they arise,” Mr. Tran Luu Quang proposed that the US Consul General engage directly with the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs on specific recommendations or concerns, which the city’s leadership would then review and address accordingly.

An overview of the reception

Expressing delight at living and working in such a dynamic metropolis, Consul General Melissa A. Brown echoed Mr. Tran Luu Quang’s assessment of the strengthening Vietnam–US partnership. She thanked the HCMC authorities for supporting cultural exchange activities marking the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, and voiced confidence that the two nations would overcome differences to achieve deeper cooperation in the future.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang presents gift to US Consul General Melissa A. Brown.

She further noted that during her tenure, collaboration in science, technology, and innovation would be a top priority, while education and training would also be areas for expanded engagement. Improving the business and investment environment, she added, would help attract more US companies to HCMC.

With mutual trust as a foundation, Ms. Melissa A. Brown expressed her belief that cooperation across diverse sectors between the US and Vietnam in general, and HCMC in particular, will continue to thrive in the years ahead.

By Do Cao – Translated by Thuy Doan